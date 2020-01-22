Fill Your Heart With ‘Ama’
AmaWaterways puts love into everything it does, and it’s even in their name. “Ama” means love, and AmaWaterways has a dedicated staff devoted to sharing the rich cultures and traditions of the world with its guests.
This Wave season, there are even more reasons for travelers to fall in love with AmaWaterways. The cruise line is offering triple savings on select 2020 river cruises in Europe and Southeast Asia.
Travelers can save up to $2,000 per stateroom, plus a complimentary stateroom upgrade and an onboard credit of $100 per stateroom on select European cruises.
Guests can travel on the Melodies of the Danube’s August 9, 2020, sailing from Vilshofen, Germany. The seven-day itinerary travels to Budapest, Hungary, calling in Bratislava; Vienna; Weissenkirchen, Austria; Grein, Austria; Linz, Austria; and Passau, Germany.
Those looking to travel during the holidays can also save up to up to $2,000 per stateroom when they book categories BB and above. They will receive a complimentary stateroom upgrade and $100 per stateroom onboard credit.
Travelers can experience the Christmas Markets on the Rhine cruise for less onboard the AmaMora. The seven-night sailing departs November 29, 2020, from Amsterdam, and it concludes in Basel, Switzerland.
Savings of up to to $2,000 per stateroom are available for those desiring to sail the Mekong River. Travelers also receive complimentary pre-paid cruise gratuities and $100 per stateroom onboard credit.
Departing Aug 24, 2020, guests can take advantage of savings on the Riches of the Mekong onboard the AmaDara.
The cruise sails from Kampong Cham, Cambodia to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, with stops in Angkor Ban, Cambodia; Phnom Penh, Cambodia; Tan Chau, Vietnam; Sa Dec, Vietnam; Xeo Quyt, Vietnam; and Cai Be, Vietnam.
Solo travelers can also save during Wave season. AmaWaterways is offering reduced single supplement of 25 percent on all stateroom categories, excluding suites. However, the deal is not combinable with the Triple Savings.
Bookings need to be made by March 31, 2020.
Contact a travel advisor or visit www.amawaterways.com to learn more.
