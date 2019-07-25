FriendShip Music Cruise 2020 Releases Top Talent Line-Up
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Laurie Baratti July 25, 2019
Event producer AMFAMFAMF, a LiveStyle company, has just announced a line-up of stellar musical programming for the second annual edition FriendShip Music Cruise, which will sail aboard Royal Caribbean’s Navigator of the Seas from Monday, January 6 through Friday, January 10, 2020.
Late 2018’s inaugural four-day/four-night FriendShip electronic music event was attended by 3,000 revelers and sold out in less than 24 hours. With some of the best international music acts in the business set to come aboard in 2020, expectations are just as high for the cruise’s second sailing from Miami to CocoCay in the Bahamas.
Practically a destination unto itself, Royal Caribbean’s Voyager-class Navigator of the Seas is newly reimagined and completely revitalized, thanks to a recent $115 million-dollar upgrade—with first-to-brand activities and venues like Riptide waterslide, The Bamboo Room craft cocktail lounge, and Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade.
Other onboard thrills include FlowRider surf simulator and glow-in-the-dark laser tag at Battle for Planet Z. Incredible dining, an onboard Starbucks, and seventeen bars, clubs and lounges provide plenty of opportunities to play even prior to reaching CocoCay.
Epic onboard parties and live performances will be once again curated by FriendShip’s founder DESTRUCTO (aka Gary Richards, also the founder of Holy Ship!). Last year’s Dial-A-DJ, which invites cruisers to dial a special number for a DJ to perform a private set in their room, will also be reprised.
Next year’s FriendShip top talent line-up is set to include GRiZ, TroyBoi, Bob Moses, Boys Noize, Ty Dolla $ign, DESTRUCTO, Billy Kenny, AC Slater and many more. Dita Von Teese will also be returning to perform her mesmerizing burlesque show. More music artists will be revealed in the coming weeks, along with details about other onboard entertainment, such as comedians and special magic shows.
The private, eco-certified island of CocoCay in the Bahamas has itself also just undergone a $250 million-dollar upgrade, now boasting massive water park and a new dock, which will enable FriendShippers to stay ashore into the evening for rockin’ island parties. With multiple white-sand beaches, pools, zip-lines, floating bars and bungalows, attendees will find it themselves in the perfect slice of Bahamian paradise with sun, fun and tunes aplenty.
FriendShip 2020 Pre-Booking is now open, and only a limited number of cabins are available, so electronic music lovers will want to act now to secure their spot.
For more information, visit TheFriendShip.com.
