Golden Girls Themed Cruise Coming in 2023
Cruise travelers who are also fans of the Golden Girls television show will be able to enjoy a special themed cruise making its comeback in 2023, dubbed Golden Fans at Sea.
Departing on April 8, 2023, from Miami, the voyage will take place on the Celebrity Summit cruise ship and transport guests to popular tourist hotspots in Key West, Florida and Cozumel, Mexico, before returning to Miami on April 13.
The Golden Girls-themed sailing will include dance parties, game shows, karaoke, trivia, golden legacy panels, costume parades, group dinners and more. The journey will also feature a Shady Pines Goes to the Beach Group Excursion in Cozumel and a bar crawl in Key West.
Golden Fans at Sea’s official website said guests will be announced soon for the 2023 voyage, with show screenwriters, historians and family of cast members featured on previous sailings.
Travelers are welcomed to channel their inner Rose, Blanche, Dorothy and Sophia as they sail the high seas. Tickets for the themed voyage are on sale now.
For cruisers who love onboard entertainment, it’s been a strong start to 2022. Princess Cruises announced its new production show, Spotlight Bar, would debut in April onboard the cruise line’s newest ship, Discovery Princess.
In January, Disney Cruise Line announced a series of all-new Pixar Day at Sea aboard special sailings on the Disney Fantasy in early 2023. The day-long celebrations will take place on nine select seven-night Disney Cruise Line voyages between January and March 2023 and feature themed dining, character encounters, dance parties and theatrical musical experiences.
