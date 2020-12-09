Holland America Line Launches 'BIG' Wave Season Offer
Holland America Line recently announced that it will launch its “View & Verandah” promotion with a savings value of up to $3,800 off per stateroom.
The “View & Verandah” promotion includes six bonus perks. Travelers who book a cruise for 2021 or 2022 between December 10, 2020 and February 28, 2021 will receive a stateroom upgrade, Signature Beverage Package, free one-night specialty dining, 10% off all shore excursions, 50% off deposits and free or reduced fares for children.
Those who book by January 5, 2021 will receive all of these perks as well as free gratuities. This promotion applies to the first two guests in a stateroom. The free or reduced fares apply to children who are the third and fourth guests in a stateroom.
“With most of the country spending their free time at home and in small groups, Wave Season for the cruise industry will be even more important to travelers than ever before. Plus, it’s just like a multi-week Black Friday sale where we share fantastic offers that make booking a cruise an incredible value,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “If you’re like a lot of people and ready to get out and travel in the next 18 months, you can’t beat six great perks and a free gratuity bonus to see Alaska and Europe this summer or the Caribbean, Mexico and more next fall and winter.”
The destinations included in this promotion are Alaska, Asia Australia/New Zealand, Canada and New England, the Caribbean, Europe, Hawaii, Mexico, Pacific Coast, Panama Canal, South America and holiday sailings through 2022.
