Holland America Line Offering 10% Back on Holiday Gift Card Purchases
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Holland America Line Laurie Baratti December 03, 2022
If you’re considering gifting travel to a loved one this celebratory season, you may want to take advantage of Holland America Line's new Holiday Gift Card offer. Through the limited-time promotion, you can purchase a gift card for any value of $250 or higher, and receive a bonus gift card loaded with 10 percent of the value of the one you just purchased.
Holland America Holiday Gift Cards can be applied toward existing or future cruise bookings, and are valid on 2022, 2023 and open 2024 itineraries. Their value can be applied toward the cost of your cruise booking itself or pre-cruise purchases or other pre-cruise purchases. Alternatively, you may add the funds to your shipboard account to use when making onboard purchases at specialty restaurants or retail stores, or for spa services, gratuities, shore excursions, beverages and more.
The special offer is available only to U.S. residents and valid on gift card purchases made December 2 – 13, 2022, while supplies last. The bonus gift card will automatically be issued on qualifying transactions during the promotional period without the purchaser needing to enter a promo code.
The bonus gift cards may be given as presents for family or friends, or simply to treat yourself in the future. It’s worth noting that the 10-percent-back bonus gift cards will expire on December 31, 2023, so you’ll need to apply them toward a booking within the span of about a year.
The gift cards can easily be purchased through the line’s website, with options to send a digital version to your selected recipient instantaneously or schedule for a later date; or, alternatively, you can order a physical card that you can tangibly hold in your hot little hand. The e-Gift Card option allows you to add a personal message, as well as photo or audio attachments, with various festive holiday designs available to choose from.
While customers aren’t limited as to the number of gift cards they can buy, some curbs may be imposed for the purposes of fraud prevention. The 10-percent bonus gift cards will automatically be issued on purchasers’ qualifying transactions without the need to enter any promo code.
"A gift card is a wonderful way to give a memorable experience this holiday season to someone who loves to travel, whether they are already a fan of Holland America Line or have been wanting to try our brand," Beth Bodensteiner, the cruise line's chief commercial officer, said in a news release. “The bonus gift card can go toward the cruise itself or enhance it with an amenity like specialty dining or a tour, and the higher the gift card, the bigger the bonus—which means there’s even more to give.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
-
Award Winning Places to Have Destination Weddings & Honeymoons
-
For more information on Holland America Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS