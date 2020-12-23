Last updated: 04:34 PM ET, Wed December 23 2020

Holland America Line Offers 'Buy One, Gift One' Promotion

December 23, 2020

Holland America Line's Rotterdam
Holland America Line's new Rotterdam is due out in July 2021. (Rendering courtesy of Holland America Line)

Holland America Line is offering a free second stateroom on the same cruise when a verandah or suite is booked, the first such promotion for the cruise company.

The “Buy One, Gift One” promotion runs through Jan. 5, 2021, and applies to select 2021 Alaska, Europe, Caribbean and Mexico cruises departing through Dec. 18, 2021.

The promotion can be combined with Holland America Line’s “View & Verandah” deal, which offers up to $3,800 in added value, depending upon the length of cruise and stateroom category booked. With “Buy One, Gift One,” the value of the free interior stateroom is as much as $5,600.

The “View & Verandah” promotion includes free stateroom upgrades, Signature Beverage Package, an evening at the Pinnacle Grill or Tamarind specialty restaurants, 10 percent off shore excursions, 50 percent reduced deposits and free or reduced fares for kids or third and fourth guests in the same stateroom, plus free gratuities when booked by Jan. 5.

With the free interior stateroom, single, double, triple or quad occupancy is permitted — with no additional charge for single occupancy.

The promotion may be especially attractive to families, as long as one booked guest in each stateroom is 21 or older. The free interior stateroom can be upgraded for the difference in the fares between the interior and the desired stateroom category.

“View and Verandah” amenities do not apply to guests in the interior stateroom, and taxes, fees, port expenses and gratuities are additional each guest. For more information on both promotions, click here.

