Holland America Line Plans to Restart Cruising From Greece in August
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Holland America Line Theresa Norton May 05, 2021
Holland America Line has received approval from Greek authorities to restart cruising from Athens (Piraeus) in August with four departures aboard Eurodam. Bookings will open May 6.
“We’re back!” Holland America President Gus Antorcha said in a press briefing.
Departing Aug. 15 and Aug. 29, the “Idyllic Greek Isles” itinerary will visit Kotor, Montenegro, and Corfu, Santorini and Mykonos, Greece. The “Ancient Wonders” itinerary departs Aug. 22 to visit Haifa, Israel, and Mykonos and Rhodes in Greece. Both options can be combined to form a 14-day voyage.
The company also is planning a seven-day “Adriatic Allure” open-jaw itinerary departing Sept. 5 from Piraeus to Venice, Italy, with calls at Mykonos, Katakolon (Olympia) and Crete, Greece, and Sarandë, Albania.
Fares for the seven-day Greece cruises begin at a “Have it All” premium fare of $1,999 per person – that package rate includes one shore excursion, a beverage package, specialty dining and Wi-Fi. Cruise-only fares start at $1,649 per person, double occupancy.
Antorcha said additional Mediterranean cruises aboard Eurodam in the fall will be announced in the coming weeks and include ports in Italy and Greece. Negotiations are continuing on which ports can be visited as well as what onboard protocols – such as masks – will be required.
“It may very well change as vaccination increases and infection rates go down in different parts of the world,” he said. “I suspect there’ll be changes. We’ll keep our guests, trade partners and the media updated.”
For now, Holland America Line will follow its “Travel Well” policy.
Passenger vaccinations will be required for the initial Eurodam operation, but that could change following discussions with government authorities in other locales. From Greece for now, vaccines are required to be completed at least 14 days before embarkation.
“It’s not a broad policy for Holland America Line,” Antorcha said. “We’ll take it one ship, one geography at a time.”
He said negotiations also are ongoing on whether passengers will be able to explore ports on their own or must take vetted shore excursions approved as safe from a health and safety standpoint. “That is still to be exactly ironed out with the Greek ports,” Antorcha said. “We’re deep into those discussions.”
The plan is to vaccinate the crew. “Our intent is to vaccinate the entire crew,” Antorcha said. “We’re working through those plans now, but by August our intent would be to have a vaccinated crew.”
The initial voyages will operate at 50-percent capacity, he said, but then “ramping up very quickly,” depending on further discussion with Greek authorities.
Antorcha said the Eurodam will operate the cruises from Athens even though the schedule shows it will be operating in Alaska in August. “We’re going to be moving Eurodam sailings to the Nieuw Amsterdam and opening up room for the Eurodam to start sailing out of Greece,” Antorcha said. “The Eurodam is sitting in Europe and the Nieuw Amsterdam is sitting in Alaska.”
He said the line is still hoping it can offer an abbreviated season in Alaska, but that remains to be seen as negotiations continue with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and the government of Canada, which has banned large cruise ships from its waters through February 2022.
In addition, Europe cruises departing from July 1 through July 25 on Volendam and July 1 through Aug. 31 on Westerdam are canceled.
Eurodam will return to the U.S. in mid-November to begin sailing its published Caribbean cruises.
On board, Holland America Line will continue to offer the amenities that are a hallmark of the brand. Dining will be available in all restaurants and specialty venues, as well as room service. Entertainment will be in full swing in the main show lounge, and live music will be featured in Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King’s Blues Club, Billboard Onboard and Rolling Stone Rock Room. The Greek sailings will feature a folk group with Greek instruments performing traditional folk songs and dances. To accommodate physical distancing, additional performances may be added to the schedule.
“Book with Confidence” flexible cancellation terms are offered when booked by June 30, 2021, for sailings through Dec. 31, 2021. The cruise line’s Cancellation Protection Plan also allows cancellation up to 24 hours in advance.
