Hurtigruten Announces New Flash Sale
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Hurtigruten Mackenzie Cullen February 10, 2020
The expedition cruise line Hurtigruten has just announced its new “Suites for Your Sweet” sale on suites across their entire fleet: from February 12-19, 2020, guests can stay in Expedition Suite cabin categories for as low as $2,672 per person.
Hurtigruten’s newest sale was created as a celebration for Valentine’s Day, so couples can spend the holiday embarking on an adventurous Northern expedition together.
“What better way to celebrate your loved one than with a suite on board a Hurtigruten cruise?” said John Downey, president of Hurtigruten Americas.
“On our brand-new ships, including MS Roald Amundsen and MS Fridtjof Nansen, some of the suites even offer private balconies with private hot tubs,” Downey stated. “Imagine cruising along the Lemaire Channel in Antarctica with your special someone, in a luxurious and spacious suite, spotting penguins and whales feeding and swimming in the waters around you. We are excited that our flash sale will give future guests the opportunity to experience this grandeur for themselves.”
This offers extends to Hurtigruten’s entire fleet, from the intimate MS Fram to the newly built MS Fridtjof Nansen, and each destination they visit. A wide array of expeditions are available to couples looking for a nonconventional getaway, including 12 and 23-day excursions exploring the Antarctic region and short journeys to Canada, New England, Alaska and Norway.
