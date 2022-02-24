Last updated: 10:38 AM ET, Thu February 24 2022

Hurtigruten Launches Black Traveler Advisory Board

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Hurtigruten Lacey Pfalz February 24, 2022

MS Roald Amundsen, Antarctica, expedition cruises, Hurtigruten, penguins
Hurtigruten's MS Roald Amundsen in Duse Bay, Antarctica. (photo via Oscar Farrera / Hurtigruten Expeditions)

Hurtigruten created a Black Traveler Advisory Board to enhance the brand among Black travelers.

According to Travel Weekly, the six members of the board were announced during a cruise aboard the Roald Amundsen in Antarctica. The members are to act as ambassadors of expedition cruising.

ADVERTISING
MORE Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Carnival Celebration, Carnival cruise atrium, Carnival Celebration Central, Carnival cruise ship

Carnival Cruise Line Reveals First Look at Carnival...

Otium Suite on Silver Nova

Silversea Unveils New Suite Designs on Silver Nova

Azamara creative campaign

Azamara Reintroduces Itself as It Readies To Restart Full...

Members include Stephanie Jones, founder and CEO of the Cultural Heritage Economic Alliance; Kareem George, founder and principal of Culture Traveler; Naledi Khabo, CEO of the Africa Tourism Association and co-founder of Travel is Better in Color; Martinique Lewis, co-founder and president of the Black Travel Alliance; Rue Mapp, founder and CEO of national nonprofit Outdoor Afro; and Patricia Yarbrough, president of Blue World Travel.

"The Black Traveler Advisory Board will not only help advance Hurtigruten Expeditions' inclusivity goals, but ultimately it will help drive change within the entire cruise industry," said Hurtigruten spokesman Anders Lindstrom, who also serves on the advisory board of the Black Travel Alliance.

Hurtigruten will donate $5,000 to each board member’s organization or nonprofit of choice that will help empower Black travelers. In addition, the members will also receive a monetary benefit.

Issues of diversity, equity and inclusion (typically called DEI), don’t just impact the internal workings of businesses and corporations. One way of building a better industry is understanding markets that have been previously ignored, including people of different colors and cultures, gender identities and even physical ability.

When corporations become more diverse internally, it shows externally, benefiting not only the corporations but also the travelers who travel with them, as their needs can be more easily met by a business that understands who they are, what they value and what they need out of their vacations.

For more information on Hurtigruten

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Carnival Celebration, Carnival cruise atrium, Carnival Celebration Central, Carnival cruise ship

Carnival Cruise Line Reveals First Look at Carnival Celebration

Carnival Cruise Line

Silversea Unveils New Suite Designs on Silver Nova

Azamara Reintroduces Itself as It Readies To Restart Full Fleet

Oceania Cruises Announces Details for 180-Day World Sailing in 2024

US Virgin Islands Eyes Relaxed COVID-19 Restrictions on Cruise Ships

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS