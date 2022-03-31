Last updated: 12:59 PM ET, Thu March 31 2022

Hurtigruten to Launch First Zero Emission Ship by 2030

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Hurtigruten Claudette Covey March 31, 2022

MS Nordnorge in Hjorundfjorden, Norway
MS Nordnorge in Hjorundfjorden, Norway. (photo via Fabrice Milochau / Hurtigruten Norway)

Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express is working in conjunction with SINTEF, one of Europe’s largest research organizations, to launch the first zero emission ship by 2030.

“We are excited to announce our most ambitious sustainability initiative to date; creating solutions for zero emission passenger ships, using the Norwegian coast as the ideal case,” said Hurtigruten Group CEO Daniel Skjeldam.

“Our ambition is to sail an emission-free Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express ship by 2030.”

The company is in the midst of upgrading its existing fleet though, which will result in CO2 emissions being cut by 25 percent and NOx by 80 percent.

“With this project, Hurtigruten Norway and SINTEF can show the world that green and sustainable passenger ships can be achieved in the near future,” said SINTEF President Alexandra Bech Gjorv.

“Cutting emissions in the maritime sector is by no means an easy feat, and we need ambitious companies like Hurtigruten Norway to take initiatives like this.”

Since its inception in 1893, Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express has carried goods, local passengers and tourists sailing between 34 ports.

“We have built our last fossil fueled ship for the Norwegian Coastal Express,” said Hurtigruten Norway CEO Hedda Felin.

“When we sail the coastal route for the next 100 years, it will be emission-free, making the world’s most beautiful voyage even more spectacular.”

Claudette Covey
