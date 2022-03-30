Hurtigruten Buys Minority Stake in Metropolitan Touring
March 30, 2022
Hurtigruten Group acquired a 24.9 percent share of Quito, Ecuador-based Metropolitan Touring, Galapagos Islands’ pioneer.
Hurtigruten Expeditions, which is a unit of Hurtigruten Group, offers year-round Galapagos expedition cruises in conjunction with Metropolitan Touring aboard the 90-passenger Santa Cruz II.
The strengthened partnership is expected to help Hurtigruten broaden its land-based programs and excursions.
“This investment signifies our growth journey, and we are delighted to invest in Metropolitan Touring, a proud South American company that mirrors our expedition heritage and sustainability values,” said Hurtigruten Group CEO Daniel Skjeldam.
“It is a unique opportunity for us to contribute to a more meaningful partnership, where we can expand quickly, strategically and deliver on our vision for the future together.”
Added Metropolitan Touring CEO Paulina Burbano de Lara, “Hurtigruten Group shares our passion for the wonders of South America, and we are excited by the prospect of this partnership, which brings together two companies that have a common long-term vision of our industry’s power to do good in the world.
