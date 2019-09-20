It’s Showtime at Carnival Cruise Line
New technology, including dancing drones, along with special effects and iconic songs are just a few of the special touches included in the new shows debuting on the Carnival Panorama.
Setting sail on December 11, 2019, Carnival Panorama will be packed with high-energy entertainment options to satisfy all interests, including the two Playlist Productions shows Rock Revolution and Broadway Beats.
TravelPulse recently got a behind the scenes look at what goes into creating the onboard entertainment during a tour of Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Studios on Wednesday—and there’s a lot more to it than one might think.
For example, discussing plans for inaugural shows begins one year in advance, and the creation of these shows includes a number of people from different departments.
The studio opened in May 2017, and it provides 44,500 square feet of space for the team to practice and prepare for performances on board. The walls are 35 feet tall, and the building has 21 studios and specific areas to accommodate all the various groups in rehearsal at the same time.
Having this studio, in addition to nearby townhomes for team members to stay in, frees up guest cabins for more passengers on board. The performers utilize Carnival Studios while training instead of having to rehearse on the ships.
The tour began with a glimpse at the 4,653 square feet of storage space, which houses set pieces and props that travel on the ships for various shows, and a look at the colorful wardrobe room—including costumes for the upcoming Broadway Beats show.
From there, the tour went on to provide sounds from a rock band, a classical trio and a horn trio, among other musical groups. The production casts on Carnival’s other ships were also practicing, and the group got to view different rehearsals that were in progress during the tour.
The highlight of the tour was being able to preview Rock Revolution, the new Playlist Production show that will be on Carnival Panorama. Inspired by Woodstock, this show is made possible with director Jonathan Tessero and choreographer Rudy Abreu, in addition to many other team members.
Kerry Stables, Creative Director of Carnival Productions, explained that Carnival Cruise Lines surveyed a variety of travelers including non-cruisers, rookies, Carnival guests and guests of other cruise lines, and the feedback was that what people really want is quality. They aren’t necessarily looking for a show that’s been on Broadway.
“When planning Carnival Panorama’s Playlist Productions shows, we challenged ourselves to think more creatively than ever before to find ways to ‘wow’ both our longtime guests and those sailing with us for the first time,” Stables said.
This show will indeed “wow” guests on board, as the performers share an exciting energy with the audience. This energy, in addition, to imaginative costumes, illuminated drum sets, modern choreography and impressive vocals, will provide Carnival cruisers with a memorable onboard experience.
After the inaugural sailing on December 11, 2019, the Carnival Panorama will sail seven-day voyages departing every Saturday year-round beginning on December 14, 2019.
