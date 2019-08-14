Man Dies After Falling Overboard Cruise Ship
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Patrick Clarke August 14, 2019
An Australian man died after going overboard Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas while the ship was sailing from St. Kitts to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands early Wednesday morning.
"Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones for their loss, and our care team is providing support and assistance during this difficult time," Royal Caribbean spokesman Owen Torres said in a statement to ABC News.
Torres said that the ship immediately began to reverse course and launched a rescue boat after the man went overboard. Passenger Josh Mackey captured video of the rescue boat being deployed sometime around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Mackey also posted a graphic video of what he claims to be the man's body in the boat after rescuers recovered him from the sea.
It's unclear how the man fell overboard but Torres said Royal Caribbean is "working closely with authorities and will continue to assist in their investigation."
The tragic incident comes one month after a Carnival Cruise Line worker fell overboard northwest of Cuba.
Symphony of the Seas sails seven-night cruises out of Port Miami, departing every Saturday.
