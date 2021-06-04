Mediation Fails, Alaska Cruise Season at Risk as CDC Battles Florida
The federal lawsuit filed by the state of Florida against the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has continued to cause headaches as the cruise industry prepares to ramp up operations.
According to FOX 35 Orlando, representatives from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ office said the mediation between the state and CDC ordered by a federal judge last month has failed after lawyers involved declared an impasse.
A compromise between the two sides was not reached.
The lawsuit filed in April is based on the CDC’s updated Conditional Sailing Order, which calls for cruise lines to vaccinate at least 98 percent of crew members and 95 percent of passengers before being permitted to operate paid voyages.
Officials in Florida claim the CDC’s rulings were “arbitrary and capricious, unconstitutional and violate federal laws governing administrative procedures.” In response, DeSantis signed a law imposing fines of $5,000 for each customer asked to provide proof of a coronavirus vaccination during a sailing.
“Unfortunately, the CDC has opted to continue its ridiculous and unlawful regulations that target a single industry by imposing vaccine requirements — something no other business or industry must do,” DeSantis said. “The CDC did almost nothing to re-open sailing until Florida filed suit.”
“As Florida’s cruise lines address the CDC’s constantly changing labyrinth of requirements for safety plans and simulations, time is of the essence,” DeSantis continued.
With the case heading back to court, the Orlando Sentinel is reporting there are concerns among officials in the cruise industry that Alaska’s 2021 summer/fall season would be ruined if a judge rules in favor of Florida.
U.S. President Joe Biden recently signed a law that would allow cruise ships to sail to and from Alaska without stopping at non-American ports, thus skirting a Canadian law prohibiting vessels carrying more than 100 passengers until February 2022.
A win in court for Florida would result in an injunction against the CDC’s Conditional Sailing Order, resulting in ships operating itineraries to Alaska no longer being allowed to sail under the provisions of the federal law.
