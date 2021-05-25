Alaskans Thrilled With New Law That Helps Cruising Resume
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton May 25, 2021
Alaska officials are understandably thrilled that President Biden signed legislation on May 24 that greatly helps cruising resume this summer in the 49th state.
The bill lets large, foreign-flagged ships sail to Alaska from the U.S. without calling at a foreign port, usually Vancouver or Victoria, Canada. The Alaska Tourism Restoration Act temporarily waves the Passenger Vessel Services Act of 1886 until Canada’s ban on cruise ships in its waters is lifted or expires on Feb. 28, 2022. Numerous cruise lines have already announced plans to resume Alaska sailings from Seattle this summer.
The bill easily passed the U.S. Senate and House. It was sponsored by Alaska Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Congressman Don Young, who attended the signing ceremony with the president.
“Against tough odds, our delegation got it done!” Young said in a press release. “To those who will be visiting our state this summer, I say welcome to Alaska; we are so glad to finally see you!”
He said infections are down in Alaska, mask mandates are being relaxed, and over 60 percent of the adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Cruising has been on hold since March 2020, and it has been a great hardship for many businesses and employees in U.S. homeports, not to mention travel advisors. Alaska has been especially hard-hit since it relies so heavily on a short summer travel season.
“For over a year and a half many Alaskan communities who rely solely on tourism have been completely cut off from business due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Alaska Delegation has worked for months to try to find opportunities to provide a safe path forward for Alaskans — to help salvage what is left of the 2021 tourism season. Together, with the support of so many Alaskans, there is now a light at the end of a long, dark tunnel,” Murkowski said.
“As a result of this bill, multiple cruise lines have already resumed ticket sales and Alaskan stakeholders and business owners can officially plan for the remainder of the 2021 season with some level of confidence and certainty. The journey to this point has been a challenge, but knowing the opportunities this bill will provide Alaskans makes all our hard work well worth the fight. We’re ready to spread the word that it is full steam ahead for the Alaska tourism season.”
Said Sullivan: “This summer will not be the robust cruise ship season we have had in previous years, or was forecasted this year before the pandemic hit, but there will be ships, and there will be people, and that is excellent for Alaska.”
The Alaska Travel Industry Association expressed gratitude to Biden and the legislators.
“This legislation is literally a lifeline for so many of Alaska’s small businesses that have been struggling without the cruise industry, and it means jobs for more Alaskans this summer,” said ATIA President and CEO Sarah Leonard. “We welcome the return of cruise ships and know travelers will find plenty of wide-open spaces, cultural experiences and adventures to satisfy that travel itch that’s been building over the past year.”
The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) also thanked the officials. “Thank you, President Biden, Senator Murkowski, Senator Sullivan and Congressman Young for bringing us a major step closer to restoring cruise tourism in Alaska — and throughout the U.S. With nearly 500,000 U.S. jobs on the line, your leadership is much appreciated,” CLIA tweeted.
Abbreviated cruise programs have been scheduled by Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International, Holland America Line, Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Celebrity Cruises.
