MSC Cruises Delays Restart of Operation for MSC Magnifica
December 23, 2020
MSC Cruises announced today the extension to the pause of operations for MSC Magnifica in connection with the additional lockdown measures that the Greek government has recently put in place ashore to manage the pandemic and that will now likely extend beyond the current holiday period.
As part of these measures, currently in place through January 6, passenger ships are only able to make technical calls in Greek ports.
Due to the uncertainty at this stage as to whether these ports will fully re-open on January 7 or if these measures will be extended further, as is very likely to be the case, the company has taken the decision to postpone the resumption of operations for MSC Magnifica until February 14, 2021, for the benefit of its guests.
SOURCE: MSC Cruises press release.
