MSC Cruises Reports a Successful Restart to Cruising
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Laurie Baratti September 18, 2020
MSC Cruises’ first ship to resume sailing since operations were suspended at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic was its flagship, the MSC Grandiosa, which restarted operations in the Mediterranean on August 16.
Now, MSC Grandiosa is wrapping up her fifth successful cruise since the restart, adhering to the company’s new, comprehensive health and safety protocols.
The measures, specifically targeted to minimize any potential viral spread, include universal COVID-19 testing for MSC guests prior to embarkation, rigorous health screening of crew members before their contracts commence and routinely while onboard the ship and protected shore trips for passengers during the course of their sailings, with the same high standards applicable onshore as onboard.
Many other measures have also been implemented, including enhanced sanitization protocols and increased disinfection frequency throughout the vessel. Both guests and crew members are instructed to observe best practices for personal hygiene, maintain adequate social distancing and wear proper face coverings whenever occupying public areas.
The company’s next ship to restart sailings will be the MSC Magnifica, scheduled to depart on October 19, 2020, offering longer and more enriched itineraries that span both the Eastern and Western Mediterranean.
