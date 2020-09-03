MSC Cruises’ Sale Offers Onboard Credit, Upgrades, Kids Sail Free
MSC Cruises USA has launched a Labor Day sale that includes shipboard credit, balcony staterooms at interior rates and kids sail free on select 2021 sailings.
The deal is good on three-, four- or seven-night 2021 cruise sailings to the Caribbean and The Bahamas aboard MSC Seaside, MSC Divina, MSC Meraviglia or MSC Armonia.
All guests booking the promotion will receive a shipboard credit of up to $300 per stateroom, based on length of the cruise and category of stateroom booked, and a kids-sail-free offer on most sailings.
In addition, guests booking sailings on MSC Seaside or MSC Divina from Port Canaveral will qualify for a free balcony upgrade in which they get a balcony stateroom at an interior rate.
“We’ve seen strong interest in 2021 Caribbean sailings as guests are looking forward to future vacations with their family and getting back to sea,” said Ken Muskat, executive vice president and chief operating officer of MSC Cruises USA. “With the recent launch of Total CruiseFlex, our guests can feel confident that if for any reason they need to cancel and move their booked cruise to a different ship or sail date they can easily make the change up to 48 hours before their cruise.”
Also, members of MSC Voyagers Club loyalty program get an additional five percent discount on top of the five percent discount they automatically receive, plus up to $100 onboard credit per member, based on their membership level.
MSC Cruises has developed a comprehensive health and safety protocol that currently applies to MSC Grandiosa, which returned to service in August in the Mediterranean.
In the U.S., MSC Cruises will restart operations when the time is right, following approval by the CDC and other relevant authorities across the region in observance of their requirements and guidelines.
For more details on the Labor Day sale, click here.
