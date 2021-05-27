NCLH Sets Next Phase of Cruising for NCL, Oceania and Regent Seven Seas
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Theresa Norton May 26, 2021
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. — the parent company of Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises — announced the next phase of its planned resumption of cruising with 15 additional ships this fall and winter.
Norwegian Cruise Line announced plans for eight more ships beginning fall 2021, in addition to previously announced plans for Alaska cruises with Norwegian Bliss from Aug. 7 through Oct. 16. Due to the lead time needed to relaunch a vessel and to maximize the short Alaska cruise season, the cruise line has canceled itineraries aboard Norwegian Joy from Montego Bay, Jamaica, from Aug. 7 through Oct. 9, 2021, so it can transfer the Norwegian Joy crew to Alaska.
Upper-premium Oceania Cruises will resume cruising with three more ships — Riviera, Insignia and Sirena — between October 2021 and January 2022.
Luxury line Regent Seven Seas Cruises expects all five ships to be back in operation by February 2022.
Voyages expected to operate in the U.S. are contingent on approval from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). All initial voyages will operate with fully vaccinated guests and crew in addition to the company’s SailSAFE health and safety program.
“Our ‘Great Cruise Comeback’ continues to build momentum with today’s announcement of the return of 15 additional ships across our three brands,” said Frank Del Rio, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “We continue to see incredible pent-up demand for future cruise vacations and, as regions across the globe continue to reopen for travel and tourism, we are excited to get back to what we do best and deliver exceptional vacation experiences for our guests to once again explore the world.”
Norwegian Cruise Line’s newly announced deployment plans include the following.
—Norwegian Joy will sail from Miami beginning Oct. 19 with five- to 11-day Caribbean voyages.
—Norwegian Breakaway will cruise seven-day itineraries to Bermuda from New York beginning Oct. 24, 2021.
—Pride of America will offer seven-day Hawaii interisland voyages from Honolulu beginning Nov. 6, 2021.
—Norwegian Bliss will cruise from Los Angeles for seven-day Mexican Riviera voyages beginning Nov. 7, 2021.
—Norwegian Encore will offer seven-night itineraries from Miami to the Caribbean beginning Nov. 14, 2021.
—Norwegian Escape will cruise seven-day itineraries to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral beginning Nov. 20, 2021.
—Norwegian Pearl will sail from Miami offering Panama Canal, Bahamas and Caribbean cruises beginning Dec. 23, 2021.
—Norwegian Jewel will offer Panama Canal cruises from Panama City and New York beginning Jan. 20, 2022.
—Norwegian Sun will sail a five-day Japan itinerary from Hong Kong beginning Jan. 28, 2022, before sailing a variety of 11-day cruises from Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok.
—Norwegian Spirit will cruise 12-day Australia and New Zealand voyages from Sydney, and Auckland, New Zealand, beginning Feb. 9, 2022.
Oceania Cruises has now announced restarts for four of its six vessels. Here are the new programs.
—Riviera will resume its previously published schedule from Istanbul beginning on Oct. 18 and sail Mediterranean voyages before starting a winter 2021-22 series of Caribbean voyages from Miami.
—Insignia will resume sailing with the Dec. 21 Panama Canal voyage from Miami before embarking on a sold-out 180-day “Around The World” cruise from Los Angeles to New York.
—Sirena will commence sailings starting with the Jan. 22, 2022, Caribbean voyage from Miami to Panama City, Panama.
Oceania has canceled all sailings up to each ships’ respective restart date.
With Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ Seven Seas Splendor planning to return in September, the line intends to preserve already published itineraries as much as possible. But it also created new sailings in Europe and the Caribbean for Seven Seas Explorer and Seven Seas Voyager. The cruise line has canceled all sailings up to each ship’s respective restart date.
—Seven Seas Explorer will welcome back guests on the Oct. 16 sailing from Venice, Italy. It will complete two published Mediterranean voyages before crossing the Atlantic to Miami, and, from Nov. 15, operate two published sailings in the Caribbean. The ship then begins a new winter Caribbean season starting Dec. 20. After a trans-Atlantic crossing, it will arrive back in Europe on April 10, 2022, to sail three more new Mediterranean itineraries before embarking on its published 2022 European summer season on May 14.
—Seven Seas Mariner will return to sailing on a published Dec. 18 itinerary from Miami to San Francisco, where it will begin a World Cruise on Jan. 5, 2022.
—Seven Seas Navigator’s resumption will begin Jan. 6, 2022, from Miami with its published Southern Caribbean winter sailings, which include multiple roundtrips from Barbados.
—Seven Seas Voyager will return with five new Mediterranean voyages, the first from Barcelona on Feb. 15, 2022, before commencing its published 2022 European summer itineraries in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe starting April 15, 2022.
