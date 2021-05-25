Last updated: 07:10 AM ET, Tue May 25 2021

President Biden Signs Law To Restart Cruising in Alaska

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Theresa Norton May 24, 2021

Royal Caribbean's Serenade of the Seas
Royal Caribbean's Serenade of the Seas is among the ships scheduled to return to Alaska this summer. (Photo via Royal Caribbean International)

As expected, President Joe Biden signed legislation that sets the stage for large ships to cruise this summer to Alaska.

The bill – sponsored by Alaska’s legislators and easily passed by both the Senate and House – would allow foreign-flagged cruise ships to sail to and around Alaska from the U.S. without stopping at a foreign port, as required by the Passenger Vessel Services Act of 1886. The waiver is good until Canada lifts its ban on large cruise ships, which currently is set to expire on Feb. 28, 2022.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Receives CDC Approval To Conduct Test Cruises

Holland America Line ms Eurodam. (photo courtesy of Holland America Cruise Line)

Holland America’s Eurodam Extends 2021 Med Cruise Season

Small marina with boats and yachts at daytime. Landscape with many restaurants close to the harbour of Mikrolimano, Piraeus, Athens, Greece (Photo via NAPA74 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

gallery icon What You Need To Know About Traveling To Greece This Summer

Riviera River Cruises

Riviera River Cruises To Restart in Portugal on July 2

Alaska senators Murkowski and Sullivan and Rep. Don Young

Alaskans Thrilled With New Law That Helps Cruising Resume

In anticipation of Biden’s signing, numerous big-ship cruise lines already announced plans to cruise in Alaska this summer from Seattle.

The lines also say they expect approval to resume cruising from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) any day now. Since all the announced cruises mandate proof of vaccination, test cruises originally proposed by the CDC are not required.

Abbreviated cruise programs have been scheduled by Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International, Holland America Line, Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Celebrity Cruises.

The bill was sponsored by U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan of Alaska; the companion House bill was introduced by U.S. Rep. Don Young of Alaska.

“It was an honor to be at the White House today to witness the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act being signed into law by the President,” Murkowski posted on her Facebook page. “As a result of this bill, multiple cruise lines have already resumed ticket sales and Alaskan stakeholders and business owners can officially plan for the remainder of the 2021 season with some level of confidence and certainty. The journey to this point has been a challenge but knowing the opportunities this bill will provide Alaskans makes all our hard work well worth the fight. We’re ready to spread the word that it’s full steam ahead for the Alaska tourism season.”

Sponsored Content

For more information on Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International, Princess Cruises

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
Alaska senators Murkowski and Sullivan and Rep. Don Young

Alaskans Thrilled With New Law That Helps Cruising Resume

Riviera River Cruises To Restart in Portugal on July 2

Crew Members Disembark After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Royal Caribbean CEO Says US Cruises Might Resume Next Month

Viking Adds Third Ship to Summer Mediterranean Program From Malta

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS