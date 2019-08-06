Norwegian Cruise Line Enhances Award-Winning Entertainment Program With SIX: The Musical
WHY IT RATES: Musical lovers will be able to see the critically acclaimed pop musical before its Broadway debut while also enjoying a vacation at sea.
Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in global cruise travel, today announced that SIX, the critically-acclaimed British pop musical about Henry VIII’s six wives will debut onboard Norwegian Bliss, Breakaway and Getaway beginning next month.
From Tudor queens to pop princesses, SIX is a historical retelling of Henry VIII’s six wives. Each leading lady takes center stage to share her personal story and reclaim her identity. Remixing 500 years of heartbreak into a celebration of 21st-century girl power, the production features lively performances and music by an all-female band.
“Guests will be mesmerized by the comical and powerful leading ladies who will have them laughing, singing and dancing their way out of the theatre,” said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “SIX is an excellent example of the exceptional entertainment we feature across our innovative fleet; we are really proud to add this amazing musical to our lineup.”
From the premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017 to its recently announced debut at the Brooks Atkinson on Broadway in spring 2020, the musical was written by aspiring young playwrights Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss and produced by Andy and Wendy Barnes of the Global Musicals theatre company, award-winning songwriter George Stiles, the acclaimed West End producer Kenny Wax and Broadway impresario Kevin McCollum.
“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Norwegian Cruise Line to showcase this award-winning musical for the first time at sea,” said Kenny Wax, one of the producers of SIX. “Originating from the minds of two senior Cambridge University students in the U.K., the show has surprised and delighted audiences around the globe.”
SIX will appear first on Norwegian Bliss on September 1, 2019, followed by Norwegian Breakaway on November 10, 2019 and Norwegian Getaway on April 23, 2020.
Norwegian Bliss offers seven-day Alaska cruises from Seattle through September 29, 2019, seven-day itineraries to the Mexican Riviera from Los Angeles beginning October 6, 2019, and seven-day Bahamas and Florida voyages from New York starting November 24, 2019. Norwegian Breakaway is currently sailing seven-day cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Miami through November 22, 2019 before heading to Port Canaveral, Fla. to sail seven-day Caribbean cruises. In April 2020, Norwegian Getaway will offer seven-day voyages to the Western Caribbean from New Orleans before returning to Europe to sail a mix of 10-to-11-day Greek Isles and Italy cruises from Rome.
SOURCE: Norwegian Cruise Line press release.
