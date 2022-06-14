Last updated: 03:46 PM ET, Tue June 14 2022

Norwegian Cruise Line Extends 35% Off Sale

Two cruisers paddleboard in front of NCL's Pride of America ship in Hawaii. (photo via NCL)

Norwegian Cruise Line is offering 35 percent off all cruises through June 30, along with free alcoholic beverages, specialty dining, excursions and free airfare for the second guest in a room.

NCL said the deal is good on all cruises, from Hawaii and Alaska to Europe and the Caribbean.

For those traveling with more than two guests in a stateroom, select sailings offer free or reduced rates for third and fourth passengers.

The company also launched a new certificate program called CruiseFirst that doubles the money – those who pay $150 for a future cruise certificate today will get $300 off any future voyage six days or longer.

NCL also offers group travel discounts for those who book five or more cabins. In addition to travel discounts, the group gets free onboard credit, open bar, specialty dining, and more. A dedicated Groups Concierge will help the group plan meals, parties and shore excursions.

