Norwegian Cruise Line’s Full Fleet of Ships Now Back in Service
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Donald Wood May 09, 2022
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) officials announced the return of Norwegian Spirit marks the 17th and final ship in its fleet to return to service.
Since the relaunch of Norwegian Jade in July 2021, the cruise line systematically relaunched its ships around the world, welcoming guests and crew members back with enhanced health and safety protocols.
“This is an incredibly important day in our history and a defining moment for our future,” NCL CEO Harry Sommer said. “We are moving full speed ahead, having already welcomed more than half a million guests for an exceptional vacation at sea.”
The returning Norwegian Spirit underwent an extensive $100 million revitalization and will now sail the South Pacific, visiting eight ports in 12 days, with departures from the Island of Tahiti. The sailings end as passengers disembark in Honolulu, Oahu.
The vessel’s overhaul showcases 14 new venues, additional and updated staterooms, enhanced public areas and new hull art. Upgrades include a doubled-in-size Mandara Spa, an expanded Pulse Fitness Center and the second Onda by Scarpetta restaurant at sea.
Last week, NCL announced Kelly Clarkson would be joining this year’s Giving Joy winners aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s record-breaking new ship, Norwegian Prima. Clarkson said she would perform during the award ceremony honoring the top 100 teachers across the U.S. and Canada when the ship debuts in her home state of Texas on October 27.
Sponsored Content
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS