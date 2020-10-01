Last updated: 09:42 AM ET, Thu October 01 2020

Norwegian Cruise Line Extends Free at Sea Sale

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Patrick Clarke October 01, 2020

Friends enjoying cocktails at Sky High Bar aboard Norwegian Star
PHOTO: Friends enjoying cocktails at Sky High Bar aboard Norwegian Star. (photo courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line)

Norwegian Cruise Line has extended its exclusive "Free at Sea" promotion this fall.

The deal is valid for bookings made by October 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET and offers guests free open bar, free specialty dining, free excursions, free Wi-Fi and free kids on 2021 and 2022 sailings of three or more nights.

Trending Now
Deals Alert!
Universal Phased Reopening

Universal Orlando Resort Offers Free Park Passes

Jetblue launches ‘Be an Early Holiday-er

JetBlue Celebrating Holiday Season Early With Limited-Time...

Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

Frontier Airlines Offering 75 Percent Savings on Lowest Fares

Club Med Cancun

Back by Popular Demand: Club Med's Winter Getaway Flash...

Previously, guests booking Studio, Inside, Oceanview, Balcony and Club Balcony Suite stateroom categories were only able to choose two of the five free offers.

The special offer represents a whopping $2,900 in extra perks as guests can save up to $1,400 on spirits and cocktails, wines, draft beer, juice and soda; $130 on an internet package they can use anywhere on the ship; $50 per tour with shore excursion credits; $1,000 with free third and fourth guests on select cruises and up to $160 on free meals at specialty dining venues.

Norwegian's Free at Sea offer is available on all cruises and bookings are backed by the cruise line's Peace of Mind flexible cancellation policy. For cruises through December 31, guests can cancel up to 48 hours prior to departure for a Future Cruise Credit. For cruises January 1 - October 31, 2021, customers can cancel up to 15 days prior for a Future Cruise Credit.

Contact your travel advisor or visit NCL.com to view the line's latest cruise deals.

For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Enchanted Princess joins fleet Sept. 30, 2020.

Princess Cruises Welcomes Enchanted Princess to Its Fleet

Princess Cruises

Travel Advisors React to CDC Extending No Sail Order for Cruises

Carnival’s Start-Up Plans Center on Miami and Port Canaveral

CDC Officially Extends No Sail Order for Cruises

Uniworld Gives First Look at SS La Venezia

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS