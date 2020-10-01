Norwegian Cruise Line Extends Free at Sea Sale
October 01, 2020
Norwegian Cruise Line has extended its exclusive "Free at Sea" promotion this fall.
The deal is valid for bookings made by October 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET and offers guests free open bar, free specialty dining, free excursions, free Wi-Fi and free kids on 2021 and 2022 sailings of three or more nights.
Previously, guests booking Studio, Inside, Oceanview, Balcony and Club Balcony Suite stateroom categories were only able to choose two of the five free offers.
The special offer represents a whopping $2,900 in extra perks as guests can save up to $1,400 on spirits and cocktails, wines, draft beer, juice and soda; $130 on an internet package they can use anywhere on the ship; $50 per tour with shore excursion credits; $1,000 with free third and fourth guests on select cruises and up to $160 on free meals at specialty dining venues.
Norwegian's Free at Sea offer is available on all cruises and bookings are backed by the cruise line's Peace of Mind flexible cancellation policy. For cruises through December 31, guests can cancel up to 48 hours prior to departure for a Future Cruise Credit. For cruises January 1 - October 31, 2021, customers can cancel up to 15 days prior for a Future Cruise Credit.
Contact your travel advisor or visit NCL.com to view the line's latest cruise deals.
