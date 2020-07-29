NCL Extends ‘Peace of Mind’ Policy Into 2021
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Claudette Covey July 29, 2020
Norwegian Cruise Line extended its “Peace of Mind” policy into 2021 and introduced a new protracted final payment schedule to boost consumer confidence, the company said.
Travelers who book cruises by Aug. 31, 2020, with embarkation dates from Jan. 1, 2021 to Oct. 31, 2021, can now cancel 15 days before departure.
German Cruise Line Launches First Sailing Since Industry ShutdownCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Disney Cruise Line Unveils New Itineraries for Fall 2021Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Crystal Announces Extensive Health ProtocolsCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Carnival Cruise Line Sells Two Ships, Lays Up Two MoreCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Guests who take advantage of the “Peace of Mind” policy, which enables guests to cancel up to 48 hours prior to embarkation for 2020 cruises, “will receive a full refund in the form of a future cruise credit, which may be applied to any sailing through Dec. 31, 2022,” NCL said.
The new final payment schedule for all 2020 voyages requires payment 60 days prior to embarkation versus the standard 120 days.
“Now more than ever, travelers are looking for freedom and flexibility and that is what Norwegian Cruise Line is all about,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We recognize the uncertainty we are all feeling right now so it is important guests know that we have their best interests in mind.”
Earlier, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) extended its suspension of voyages for its Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises’ and Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ brands to include all cruises scheduled to embark between October 1 and October 31, 2020.
For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS