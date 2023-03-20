Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Major Leadership Shakeup
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Donald Wood March 20, 2023
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced that chief executive officer Frank J. Del Rio would retire from the company and relinquish his position on the board of directors, effective June 30.
To replace Del Rio, Norwegian named Harry J. Sommer—the chief executive of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) since 2020—as CEO, starting on July 1. Del Rio is expected to remain in a consultant capacity as senior adviser to the board through 2025.
As for who will take over the helm for NCL, company officials revealed David J. Herrera would assume the role after serving as chief consumer sales and marketing officer for the cruise line since 2021.
“David and I have worked closely together for almost a decade expanding NCL’s global presence and shaping its future,” Sommer said. “With over 25 years of robust corporate business experience and a strong financial, sales, marketing and business development background, David is a key contributor to NCL’s success, and I am certain he will continue to guide the NCL brand on an accelerated path forward.”
As the NCL President, Herrera will be responsible for the overall strategic vision and business plan execution for the brand. In addition, he will be tasked with expanding his reporting line to include revenue management, guest services, brand finance, international sales and the recently formed Experiences at Sea division.
“I am honored and humbled to be given the opportunity to lead the passionate and incredible team at NCL, as well as to continue to work alongside Harry and our stellar leadership group to build on our strong momentum,” Herrera said. “It is going to be another milestone year for us as we continue the Prima Class rollout, and I am looking forward to leading our team and guests along this exciting journey.”
To fill the roles vacated by Herrera, Adam Malone will assume the role of Chief Marketing Officer and Michael Tomoleoni will serve as the Chief Consumer Sales Officer. Jason Krimmel will also assume the newly created Chief International Sales and Marketing Officer position.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line, United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS