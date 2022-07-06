Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Drops Testing Requirement From Safety Protocols
Patrick Clarke July 06, 2022
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has announced changes to its SailSAFE healthy and safety program, revealing that it will no longer require guests to complete pre-cruise COVID-19 testing unless required by local regulations starting next month.
The updated policy is scheduled to go into effect across the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands beginning August 1, 2022.
According to NCLH, the pre-embarkation testing requirement will remain in place for guests currently traveling on voyages departing from destinations with local testing regulations, including the U.S., Canada, Greece and Bermuda.
U.S. cruise passengers will still need to submit to pre-embarkation testing because of the CDC requirements that NCLH opted into.
"The relaxation of the testing policy is in line with the rest of the travel, leisure and hospitality industry worldwide as society continues to adapt and return to a state of normalcy," NCLH stated. "All voyages across the Company’s three brands continue to operate under its robust science-backed SailSAFE health and safety program which will evolve along with the public health environment."
NCLH's announcement comes amid easing COVID-related requirements for cruise passengers.
For example, Holland America Line recently announced that its eliminating pre-cruise COVID-19 testing requirements for passengers boarding select sailings in Europe this summer. Many cruise lines have also celebrated the return of their entire fleet as the industry makes a return to normal.
The recent simplification of boarding protocols combined with falling cruise fares and extra perks make right now a great time to book a cruise.
