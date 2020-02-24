Norwegian Cruise Line Introduces Extraordinary Journeys
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Janeen Christoff February 24, 2020
Norwegian Cruise Line announced its new Extraordinary Journeys itineraries. This curated portfolio features port-intensive itineraries designed to give guests a more meaningful experience in each destination.
Extraordinary Journeys open for sale on select 2021 voyages onboard the Norwegian Jade, Pearl, Sky, Star and Sun cruise ships.
The new category is a collection of longer, one-of-a-kind voyages that inspire a sense of discovery and give passengers the chance to develop a deeper connection in the destinations they visit.
Journeys include sailings like the 22-day African Safari and Seychelles voyage on Norwegian Dawn and the 15-day Alaska journey on Norwegian Sun.
“The new Extraordinary Journeys itineraries are meant to stir a sense of wonder and encourage meaningful travel, whether you’re looking to disconnect or reconnect with the people and world around you,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer for Norwegian Cruise Line. “Travel broadens our horizons and allows us to reset. With cruises from 11 to 22 days sailing and calling to nearly every continent, we are inspiring our guests to discover their own extraordinary journey with us.”
Journeys range in length from 12 to 22 days and include travelers’ most sought-after destinations. Passengers can sail in the Mediterranean, cruise to Santiago via the Panama Canal, sail around Cape Horn in South America, visit Alaska, or travel to exotic destinations such as the Seychelles, Dubai, Tahiti and more. What sets these experiences apart is the time in port and the immersive experiences that are on offer in each destination.
