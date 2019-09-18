Norwegian Cruise Line to Honor Everyday Heroes With Free Cruises
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Janeen Christoff September 18, 2019
Norwegian Cruise Line has launched its “Encore Moments” campaign that recognizes and rewards everyday heroes across North America.
The launch of the new promotion coincides with the debut of its newest ships, Norwegian Encore, which will debut in November.
Viking Announces New Viking Venus and New Ocean Offerings for ...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Seabourn Officially Extends UNESCO PartnershipCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Celebrity Cruises Cuts Free In-Room MoviesCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Regent Seven Seas Cruises Releases Eight New 2020 Spotlight...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Through the campaign, the cruise line is encouraging the public to nominate those who deserve applause for their positive impacts on friends, families and communities.
This campaign was developed after the success of Norwegian’s Giving Joy campaign that recognized teachers who spread joy in the classroom.
“We are in the people business, delivering positive, memorable experiences around the world,” said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line.
“We believe it is very important to make the time to celebrate and thank the people whose acts of kindness and compassion make a difference in the lives of their friends and families, and within their communities,” added Stuart. “We are very proud and excited to launch Encore Moments and we encourage the public to bring these hometown heroes to the forefront for a well-deserved encore.”
The Encore Moments campaign runs through October 18, 2019. It will recognize and reward 52 people around the U.S.—one person from each state including the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
The nominees with the most votes in their state, province or territory will win their choice of a three- to five-day cruise for two on almost any Norwegian Cruise Line ship.
Airfare and accommodations will also be provided for attendance at an award ceremony, scheduled to take place in New York City on December 16, 2019.
For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line, United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS