Oceania Cruises To Renovate Riviera and Marina
Oceania Cruises is proceeding with stem-to-stern renovations of the 1,210-guest Riviera and Marina, with completion scheduled for December 2022 and November 2023, respectively.
The work is the latest in the OceaniaNEXT project, which is upgrading the entire fleet.
Every surface in the suites and staterooms will be new, while public areas will get a new color palette with new fabrics, furnishings, and lighting fixtures. Among the additions will be Tuscan marble, artworks, and designer residential furnishings.
“At Oceania Cruises, we continue to raise the bar and elevate the guest experience at every opportunity,” said Howard Sherman, president and CEO of Oceania Cruises. “Whether it’s innovative new culinary concepts, immersive new destination experiences, or presenting our guests with ships that are not just better, but better than new, Oceania Cruises sets the standard by which others are judged.”
Riviera’s and Marina’s suites and staterooms will become lighter and brighter, with custom-crafted furnishings, Italian marble, and wood finishes. Bathrooms will be feature oversized showers, and accommodations will get more outlets and USB ports.
The Grand Dining Room will get plush new carpets and leather-covered armchairs. The Polo Grill steakhouse will get a more contemporary appearance with leather chairs, polished wood paneling, and new carpeting, wall coverings, and draperies.
Riviera will debut on Dec. 7, 2022, on a 16-day cruise from Rome to Miami. From there, Riviera will operate seven- to 14-day Caribbean sailings from Miami to the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America before returning to Europe in late March 2023. Riviera then heads to the Far East for an inaugural season in late 2023 and early 2024.
Marina will debut on Nov. 13, 2023, on a seven-day cruise from Barcelona to Lisbon. From Lisbon, Marina will head to Miami for its annual South America season on Dec. 3, 2023.
In addition to Riviera and Marina, Oceania’s four 656-guest ships – Insignia, Regatta, Sirena and Nautica – were recently renovated and upgraded as well.
