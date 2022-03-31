Oceania to Add Solo Staterooms, Two New Tour Programs
Claudette Covey March 31, 2022
Oceania Cruises is adding 14 Solo Oceanview Staterooms to each of its four ships and is unveiling Go Green and Beyond Blueprints shore excursions, which are a part of the line’s OceaniaNEXT initiative.
The solo staterooms are scheduled to debut this year on Sept. 25 aboard Regatta, Sept. 26 on Nautica and Oct. 1 on Insignia and Sirena.
“One of the greatest factors in Oceania Cruises’ success is that we not only listen to the feedback our guests and travel partners provide we act on it,” said Oceania President and CEO Howard Sherman.
“Our guests and travel partners wanted more options for solo travelers and more diverse tour offerings, and we are delighted to deliver.”
The solo staterooms will be located on Deck 6 and equipped with Tranquility Beds, minbars, seating areas and generous storage space.
Rates and availability for the staterooms will be available on April 11, 2022, for sailings commencing on or after Sept. 25, 2022, for Regatta, Sept. 26 for Nautica and Oct. 1 for Insignia and Sirena.
On the excursions front, Oceania will debut upward of 150 Go Green tours in destinations including Africa, Alaska, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, the Middle East, Northern Europe and South America.
They will include such experiences as visiting a sustainable vineyard in Almeria, Spain; learning about hydroponic farming of St. Kitts’ forests; learning about eco-conscious art in Buenos Aires, Argentina; and drinking zero-emission rum in what is believed to be the only carbon-free distillery in Dartmouth, England.
For their part, the Beyond Blueprints tours are designed to showcase architectural landmarks such as The Royal Library and The Blue Planet aquarium in Copenhagen; the Equinor office building and the Munchmuseet in Oslo; and La Villa Mediterranee and MuCEM in Marseille.
Other Beyond Blueprint destinations include Barcelona; Belfast, Northern Ireland; Glasgow; La Coruna, Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; and Sete, France.
In all, 10 Beyond Blueprint tours will be offered in Europe this year.
More destinations will be added by the end of the year, Oceania said.
“Whether guests are visiting a destination for the first time or the tenth, our new Go Green and Beyond Blueprints tours offer fresh perspectives and unique insights to enhance their destination experience,” Sherman said.
