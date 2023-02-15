Oceania Cruises Unveils 2023 Alaska Sailings
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Oceania Cruises Claudette Covey February 15, 2023
Oceania Cruises unveiled its roster of 2023 Alaska itineraries, which will depart from Los Angeles, Seattle and Vancouver aboard the 656-guest Regatta.
In all, the line will offer 14 departures of seven to 20 days from May through September, with excursions from a wide swath of destinations.
Travelers who book Alaska cruises in February can take advantage of Oceania’s 20th Anniversary Sale, which includes complimentary shore excursions, a free beverage package or free shipboard credit “plus a special bonus gift of up to $800 shipboard credit per suite or stateroom on a raft of scintillating Alaska itineraries,” the line said.
Just some of the itinerary highlights include the 12-day “Glitz to Glacier” sailing from Los Angeles to Vancouver on May 18 with calls at San Francisco, Astoria, Klawock, Icy Strait Point, Juneau and Ketchikan; a 10-day “Alaska Adventures & Landscapes” cruise on May 30 from Vancouver to Seattle, visiting Wrangell, Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, Ketchikan and Victoria; a seven-day “Wildlife & Wonders” sailing on July 14 sailing roundtrip from Seattle to Wrangell, Sitka, Ketchikan and Victoria; and a 20-day “Alaska & California Treasures” cruise from Vancouver to Los Angles on September 7 calling at Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Sitka, Prince Rupert, Victoria, Astoria, Los Angeles, Catalina Island, San Francisco and Ensenada.
Oceania’s Go Local tour series enables travelers to join small group excursions that dig deep into the history, culture and traditions of the destination with such activities as visits to local homes and businesses.
A highlight of Oceania’s Alaska season will be a call at Klawock, a venerable Tlingit village featuring one of the largest collections of totems. Oceania is the first cruise line to call at the port.
Other Alaskan activities include, but are not limited to, glacier trekking, rock climbing, brewery and cooking tours, fishing expeditions and much more.
“We’re delighted to offer our guests a fresh perspective of Alaska, one filled with touching personal moments connecting with nature, people and cuisine,” said Oceania Cruises President Frank A. Del Rio. “The innate beauty of our small ships, especially in a destination like Alaska aboard our intimate Regatta, allows guests access to small ports and remote harbors not offered by others.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Oceania Cruises, Alaska
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS