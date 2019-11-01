Passenger Dies After Falling From Cruise Ship in Norway
November 01, 2019
A woman tragically died after falling overboard from a cruise ship in Norway this week.
Hurtigruten's MS Finnmarken was nearing the port town of Alesund when the unidentified woman went overboard on Wednesday. She was found during a search and rescue effort approximately one hour later and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
The woman, who was in her 40s, died Thursday after being transferred to a specialist at a separate hospital, according to Norwegian news outlet NRK.
Authorities told another Norwegian outlet, Sunnmorsposten, that they are currently investigating the timeline of the incident. Police also confirmed that the woman's fall took place relatively close to the dock in Alesund.
Police conducted onboard interviews Wednesday and the MS Finnmarken eventually continued on its six-day sailing from Bergen to Kirkenes, Norway.
The incident occurred less than one week after the U.S. Coast Guard launched a search for a man who went overboard on Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Dream near Galveston, Texas.
