Coast Guard Searching for Overboard Carnival Cruise Line Passenger
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Donald Wood October 25, 2019
Officials from the United States Coast Guard have launched a search off the coast of Texas after a passenger on a Carnival Cruise Line ship went overboard.
According to ABC Houston, the Coast Guard said a 26-year-old man was reported overboard from the Carnival Dream as it sailed around 47 miles southeast of Galveston at approximately 8:45 p.m. Thursday.
When crew members on the Carnival ship looked at closed-circuit television footage from the area, they saw what appeared to be the victim jumping from his stateroom balcony. The vessel immediately altered course and returned to the location where the man was seen falling.
Once Carnival representatives reported the missing man to the Coast Guard, at least three ships and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter were sent to the area to conduct the search.
A passenger on the Carnival Dream, identified as Darrell Byer, told ABC News the search and rescue teams were dealing with “fairly rough seas.” The ship was on a four-day trip from Galveston to Cozumel.
Carnival’s onboard care team was assisting the guest’s family.
