Last updated: 06:16 PM ET, Sun February 02 2020

Passenger Dies on Cruise Ship

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Rich Thomaselli February 02, 2020

Carnival Sunshine
PHOTO: Carnival Sunshine. (photo courtesy of Carnival Cruise Line)

An unidentified 81-year old woman died on a Carnival Cruise Line ship during a five-day itinerary around the Bahamas, according to multiple sources.

MORE Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
New member of HAL Culinary Council

Holland America Adds Noted Seattle Chef to Culinary Council

Rendering of Emerald Waterways

Emerald Waterways to Enter Ocean Cruising with Newly...

A rendering of the Explorer-class Seven Seas Splendor

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Takes Delivery of Seven Seas...

The cause of death is believed to be natural causes, according to WCIV in South Carolina. The ship, the Carnival Sunshine, has its homeport in Charleston.

The victim was not identified nor was the exact time of death released.

"Carnival's Care team provided support and assistance to the guest's family and traveling companions," Carnival spokesperson Vance Gulliksen said. “We offer our most sincere condolences to the guest's family, friends and loved ones.”

The Carnival Sunshine returned to Charleston port Thursday morning, officials said. The boat does have medical personnel on board all cruises for the duration of the cruise.

"Carnival Care Team members are trained to deal with grieving people, but they are not grief counselors," the spokesperson said. "They are trained to help deal with the details of repatriating a body and (contacting) a funeral home."

For more information on Carnival Cruise Line, Bahamas

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
New member of HAL Culinary Council

Holland America Adds Noted Seattle Chef to Culinary Council

Holland America Line

Emerald Waterways to Enter Ocean Cruising with Newly Built Yacht

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Takes Delivery of Seven Seas Splendor

Royal Caribbean Debuts Coco Beach Club With Floating Cabanas

WATCH: Cruise Ship Almost Smashes Pier in Norway

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS