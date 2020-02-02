Passenger Dies on Cruise Ship
An unidentified 81-year old woman died on a Carnival Cruise Line ship during a five-day itinerary around the Bahamas, according to multiple sources.
The cause of death is believed to be natural causes, according to WCIV in South Carolina. The ship, the Carnival Sunshine, has its homeport in Charleston.
The victim was not identified nor was the exact time of death released.
"Carnival's Care team provided support and assistance to the guest's family and traveling companions," Carnival spokesperson Vance Gulliksen said. “We offer our most sincere condolences to the guest's family, friends and loved ones.”
The Carnival Sunshine returned to Charleston port Thursday morning, officials said. The boat does have medical personnel on board all cruises for the duration of the cruise.
"Carnival Care Team members are trained to deal with grieving people, but they are not grief counselors," the spokesperson said. "They are trained to help deal with the details of repatriating a body and (contacting) a funeral home."
