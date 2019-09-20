Passengers Get Free Cruise After Carnival Cruise Ship Cancels Port
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Patrick Clarke September 20, 2019
Carnival Cruise Line is giving customers a full refund after their sailing from New York City to Bermuda never reached the island.
According to CruiseRadio.net, Carnival Sunrise was scheduled to sail to Kings Wharf in Bermuda for a couple of days but the weather had other ideas. The ship was first diverted to Charleston, South Carolina with the cruise line hoping for better luck on its second try.
However, problematic weather conditions again prevented the ship from docking, forcing passengers to return to New York without experiencing Bermuda.
"I am so sorry this happened because I know how much you were looking forward to seeing Bermuda," Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald wrote in a response to a dissatisfied passenger on Facebook. "Sadly, the weather did not improve. I hope the 100 percent future [cruise credit] we have given you will enable you to come back soon and see Bermuda. Thanks so much for your understanding and I hope we will see you soon."
Last month, Royal Caribbean's Grandeur of the Seas was forced to return to port in Baltimore due to a mechanical issue. In that instance, passengers were refunded and also given a free future cruise.
