Paul Gauguin Cruises Unveils 2020 Special Guest Itineraries
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Paul Gauguin Cruises Laurie Baratti November 12, 2019
Paul Gauguin Cruises has curated an impressive collection of special guests to accompany select 2020 South Seas voyages, with experts in such fields as Polynesian culture, oceanography, music, art and enology who’ve been carefully selected to cater to a wide variety of passenger interests.
They’ll join guests sailing aboard the celebrated m/s Paul Gauguin on designated dates and itineraries to offer insights, lectures, presentations, workshops and performances, all included in the original fare.
Acclaimed scientific scholars who’ll share their expertise on such topics as the environment, marine life and the state of the oceans include Professor John Hay, who has devoted his life to environmental studies and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007 for his work as lead author on multiple iterations of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Assessment Report; and Dr. Edwin Sobey, an oceanographer and marine scientist whose research has spanned all seven continents and every ocean, and who’ll be lecturing aboard The Gauguin about subject such as the study of whales, coral reefs, ocean acidification, plastics in the sea and renewable energy.
Other special lectures aboard The Gauguin are set to include presentations by World War II historian, Christopher Kelly, an award-winning author and presenter who’ll discuss the legacy of WWII’s Pacific theater; anthropologist and sociologist, Cluny Macpherson, who’ll summarize the region’s history in a lecture series, citing examples from islands visited on the cruise itself. Joan Druett, author and maritime history expert will share fascinating historical tales of life on the high seas.
Art historian and Fulbright scholar, Caroline Boyle-Turner, who is already established as a perennially popular guest host, will guide guests toward an appreciation of The Gauguin’s namesake and her artistic circle. Dr. Scott Homler will also join special sailings to enlighten guests about the life and work of Paul Gauguin.
Other cultural experts and speakers include Dr. Teri Sowell, a specialist in Pacific Island cultural arts who will help guests explore the area’s past and present traditions; Cook Islands expert, Helen Henry; and Admiral William Bligh, who captained the legendary HMS Bounty and thrice visited Tahiti and the South Seas in his lifetime.
Special guest itineraries also feature an assortment of entertainers, such as Jonny Ross, who ranks among the U.K.’s most in-demand singers; Broadway star, Josh Young; acclaimed cabaret singer, Minda Larsen; Canadian vocalist, Pascale Guertin; and musical duos, The Rolling Keys; and Marc Otway and Abi Uttley, who’ll treat passengers to performances of popular classics through current chart-toppers.
Championship ballroom dance partners Ryno Van Den Berg and Elena Tokarenko will also perform and even provide salsa lessons on select sailings.
Member of Hollywood’s elite Magic Castle, Patricia Magicia, will join special sailings of The Gauguin to dazzle onlookers with stage-magic demonstrations, performed with her signature French flair; while Brazilian TV star and illusionist Gustavo Vierini infuses his shows with a unique blend of magic and humor; and French magician, Nicolas del Pozo, masterfully mesmerizes audiences using illusory skills lately refined in Las Vegas.
Lovers of food and wine might select a sailing featuring special guest, Master Chef Jean-Robert de Cavel, who maintains a Mobil Five-Star restaurant and will both lecture and offer culinary demonstrations aboard The Gauguin.
Oenophiles will appreciate a choice of itineraries highlighting seminars and tastings hosted by special guests like winemakers, Daniel and Sam Baron; Don and Kim Stare Wallace of Dry Creek Vineyard; Robin and Danuta Pfeiffer of Pfeiffer Winery; and Jeff and Daleen Steichen, owners and founders of Seattle’s Batch 206 Distillery.
Other special-interest sailings will showcase the talent and expert insights of Leslie McGuirk, a professional astrologer, author and presenter who will educate passengers on the evolution of astrology, its place in history and how it applies to them personally; as well as accomplished photographer, Douglas Peebles, whose 40-year professional focus has been on capturing Hawaii and the South Pacific, and who’ll host photography presentations and offer to critique guest photographs on select cruises.
In addition to hosting subject-matter experts on such diverse topics, The Gauguin also frequently features the work of lauded Polynesian painters and photographers through limited-time exhibitions aboard the ship. The displayed pieces demonstrate the unique play of light and natural beauty that abounds in the region, further enhancing guests’ in-depth experience of the South Seas.
For more information, visit PGcruises.com.
