Paul Gauguin Luxury Ship Completes Renovation
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Paul Gauguin Cruises Theresa Norton March 18, 2021
South Pacific specialist Paul Gauguin Cruises recently completed a dry-dock renovation in Singapore of its 332-guest luxury ship The Gauguin.
The Gauguin’s staterooms, suites and public spaces were renovated, including Le Grand Salon, three restaurants, piano bar, La Palette Lounge, spa and salon, boutique, pool deck and reception area.
The vision of the renovation was to enhance The Gauguin’s elegant Polynesian signature with a chic and fresh style.
Minimizing the impact on the environment is a high priority of the company. In 2019, Paul Gauguin Cruises eliminated the use of heavy fuel oil by using a much cleaner fuel (low-sulfur marine gas oil) and also committed to offsetting 150 percent of its carbon emissions. The Gauguin’s most recent environmental upgrades include water treatment and consumption optimization along with energy-saving initiatives.
The Gauguin’s new décor was designed by Studio Jean-Philippe Nuel to evoke South Seas elegance and the islands. The refurbishment enhances the historical interior made of warm and dark woodworks. The fresh palette incorporates a wide range of green and natural tones, warm color touches, organic patterns and woven textiles.
Along with The Gauguin’s renovation, amenities were enhanced. Guests will get complimentary unlimited Wi-Fi and a virtual museum of over 150 paintings of artist Paul Gauguin. These new enhancements provide an even more all-inclusive experience, which also includes dining in the ship’s three restaurants and 24-hour room service; complimentary beverages including select wines, beer and spirits; and onboard gratuities for room stewards and dining staff.
Itineraries following the renovations include 10-night “Society Islands & Tuamotus,” 11-night “Cook Islands & Society Islands,” seven-night “Tahiti & the Society Islands,” and 14-night “Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands” voyages.
Guests have exclusive access to the line’s private island Motu Mahana and a private beach in Bora Bora. The cruises offer a range of outdoor activities such as snorkeling, kayaking, paddleboarding and SCUBA diving excursions.
