Ponant Takes Delivery of Le Dumont-d’Urville
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Ponant June 19, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Le Dumont-d’Urville features Ponant’s pioneering concept, the “Blue Eye,” which includes underwater windows and hydrophones that allow guests to see and hear life under the sea. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Ponant, the world leader in luxury expeditions and the only French-owned cruise line, welcomes the ninth ship to its fleet and the fourth in the Ponant Explorers series: Le Dumont-d’Urville. On June 14, Ponant took delivery of Le Dumont-d’Urville as the ship left the port of Søvik, Norway for Bergen, ready to depart on her maiden cruise.
“Such a delivery rate is a first in the history of the French merchant navy: this is the fourth ship in the Ponant Explorers series delivered in the last 12 months. The substantial expansion of our fleet allows us to offer our guests an increasing number of destinations, exceptional voyages and high-quality services. Market feedback is indeed excellent with very high levels of bookings,” said Jean Emmanuel Sauvee, CEO of Ponant.
With just 92 rooms and suites, all with balconies or private terraces, sleek and elegant exterior lines and a refined design, Le Dumont-d’Urville joins its sister ships featuring the latest technology and innovations while respecting the environment. Le Dumont-d’Urville also features Ponant’s pioneering concept the “Blue Eye.”
This underwater multi-sensory lounge allows guests to discover and experience the underwater world through two giant windows resembling the eyes of a whale looking out to the seabed. Non-intrusive underwater spotlights reveal the views while hydrophones built into the keel capture the natural symphony of the sea and ‘Body Listening’ sofas offer sensory accompaniment by vibrating in unison with the sounds.
Le Dumont-d’Urville’s maiden season will start August 7, 2019, with an eight-night sailing called the Historic Cities of the Baltic Sea. From there, the ship will continue to the French coasts and the Mediterranean with stops in Honfleur, Lisbo and Dakar. With a rich program of themed cruises, fine dining, wine tasting, music and more, guests on board will be able to combine cultural passions and love of travel. Discover all the itineraries here.
With the delivery of the fourth ship in the Ponant Explorers series, Ponant continues its fleet expansion and readies itself to welcome the next ship, Le Bellot, scheduled for April 2020:
Le Laperouse–June 2018
Le Champlain–October 2018
Le Bougainville–April 2019
Le Dumont-d’Urville–June 2019
Le Bellot–scheduled for April 2020
Le Jacques-Cartier–scheduled for July 2020
Le Commandant-Charcot–scheduled for May 2021
For more information on Ponant, Europe
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
U River Cruises Reveals New Itineraries and Destinations for 2020
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS