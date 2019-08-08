Ponant to Acquire Paul Gauguin Cruises
Ponant announced that it plans to acquire Paul Gauguin Cruises, a move that will add access to new itineraries and experiences for passengers of both brands.
The deal makes sense for Paul Gauguin and Ponant, which offer complementary product lines. Both combine exotic, unique itineraries with luxury hotel services and fine dining to create memorable experiences at sea.
In a statement Ponant said that, following the acquisition, the two cruise lines plan to keep their management, Diane Moore acting as CEO of Paul Gauguin Cruises with her team still based in Bellevue, Washington, and Navin Sawhney acting as CEO Americas of Ponant, based in New York.
“We are pleased to welcome Paul Gauguin Cruises to our Ponant family,” noted Jean-Emmanuel Sauvee, founder and president of Ponant. “Our guests can now select from a wider range of iconic destinations and become enriched by cultural and expedition cruises of their choice, that literally travel to the ends of the earth from the most remote ports to more perennial favorites, on our combined fleet of small ships. We share the same core values. The synergy between our operations makes this the perfect collaboration while preserving the unique DNA of both brand experiences.”
Speaking for Paul Gauguin Cruises, chairman Richard Bailey, noted: “With this strategic alliance we look forward to delivering even more unique, luxury, small-ship experiences to our guests.”
Navin Sawhney, CEO Americas for Ponant, added that “Ponant is proud to be at the forefront of small-ship exploration. We are expanding our Ponant fleet to 14 ships by 2021. Now, through Paul Gauguin and its expertise, we will be able to offer our clients and partners yet another bucket list destination visiting the exotic islands of Tahiti, French Polynesia and the South Pacific.”
“As we join the Ponant family, we remain dedicated to our shared passion for authentic experiences, high-quality service and sustainable practices. We are excited about introducing our guests to the wider world of Ponant and to welcoming Ponant guests on board Paul Gauguin,” remarked Diane Moore, CEO of Paul Gauguin Cruises.
