Last updated: 11:52 AM ET, Thu November 12 2020

Positive COVID-19 Test Result Curtails First Caribbean Cruise

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship SeaDream Yacht Club Patrick Clarke November 12, 2020

Twin Mega Yachts SeaDream I and SeaDeam II
PHOTO: Twin Mega Yachts SeaDream I and SeaDeam II. (photo courtesy of SeaDream Yacht Club)

The first Caribbean cruise since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March was cut short after a passenger tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

According to CruiseCritic.com, SeaDream Yacht Club's SeaDream I has been forced to return to Barbados just a few days after departing from the island on November 7, with passengers being asked to isolate in their cabins.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Norwegian Sky docked in Key West, FL

Norwegian Cruise Line Announces New Docuseries

Passengers wearing masks in the backseat of a car.

AAA Releases 2020 Thanksgiving Travel Forecast

Airport piggy bank and coins

Is There Still Hope for a Travel Tax Credit?

Ocean House accommodations at The Nautilus Maldives, Baa Atoll.

The Nautilus Maldives and Milaidhoo Fund COVID-19 Testing...

Passengers were required to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of travel and were later given another PCR test by the cruise line's ship doctor at the dock prior to boarding.

The ship, which was carrying 53 passengers and 66 crew, had already called at Canouan, the Tobago Cays and Union Island in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, where passengers were permitted to disembark for empty beaches and snorkeling in a bubble away from locals.

"The ship's doctor is testing everybody as we sail. We are all hoping the test was a false positive but what will happen when we reach Barbados, of whether we will all have to isolate there, nobody knows," said passenger and writer Sue Bryant, who is covering the sailing for CruiseCritic.com. "Until now, we have felt completely safe."

Bryant said that meals were being served to guests' cabins and that the ship was expected back in Barbados later on Wednesday.

The preliminary positive result comes on the heels of what was a successful restart for SeaDream, which reported "zero positive cases during the entire Norwegian summer season."

For more information on SeaDream Yacht Club, Caribbean

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Norwegian Sky docked in Key West, FL

Norwegian Cruise Line Announces New Docuseries

Norwegian Cruise Line

Aurora Expeditions Reveals Cutting-Edge Design of Its Second Expedition Ship

Carnival Cruise to Likely Restart First for Parent Company

Viking Secures $500 Million Additional Investment

NCLH Brands Eyeing Test Cruises as Soon as January

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS