Princess Cruises Cancels Sailings in Australia, New Zealand Into 2021
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Donald Wood October 28, 2020
Princess Cruises has announced the extension of its pause in operations for cruises departing from Australia and New Zealand through May 31, 2021.
Due to the uncertainty around international travel restrictions, passengers scheduled to sail on impacted voyages will receive a refundable Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100 percent of the cruise fare paid, plus a bonus FCC equal to 25 percent of the cruise fare paid.
No action is required by customers or their travel advisors to receive the above FCCs.
For travelers who would prefer their money back, Princess allows them to forfeit the bonus FCC offer and request a refund for all money paid on their booking. Guests have until November 30 to choose the refund option or they will automatically receive the FCCs.
Princess will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for canceled cruises that were paid in full, in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line’s success.
Last week, Princess revealed it would transfer two ships—Golden Princess and Star Princess—to sister brand P&O Cruises Australia, where they are scheduled to begin sailing in 2021. The vessels will be renamed Pacific Adventure and Pacific Encounter, respectively.
Earlier this month, Princess accepted delivery of its newly completed, 3,660-passenger Enchanted Princess in a hand-over ceremony presented via live streaming video from the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.
