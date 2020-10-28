Last updated: 10:47 AM ET, Wed October 28 2020

Princess Cruises Cancels Sailings in Australia, New Zealand Into 2021

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Donald Wood October 28, 2020

Diamond Princess cruise ship
PHOTO: Diamond Princess cruise ship. (photo via HIROSHI_H/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Princess Cruises has announced the extension of its pause in operations for cruises departing from Australia and New Zealand through May 31, 2021.

Due to the uncertainty around international travel restrictions, passengers scheduled to sail on impacted voyages will receive a refundable Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100 percent of the cruise fare paid, plus a bonus FCC equal to 25 percent of the cruise fare paid.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
The Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek

Wyndham Gifts Essential Pandemic Workers With Rewards Points

Hyatt hotel

Hyatt Expands Work From Hyatt Program Again

Just-married couple on the beach.

COVID Messed With Your Wedding Plans? You Could Win a Dream...

Plane, Dubai, Airport

Traffic May Drop 70 Percent at World’s Busiest Airport...

No action is required by customers or their travel advisors to receive the above FCCs.

For travelers who would prefer their money back, Princess allows them to forfeit the bonus FCC offer and request a refund for all money paid on their booking. Guests have until November 30 to choose the refund option or they will automatically receive the FCCs.

Princess will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for canceled cruises that were paid in full, in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line’s success.

Last week, Princess revealed it would transfer two ships—Golden Princess and Star Princess—to sister brand P&O Cruises Australia, where they are scheduled to begin sailing in 2021. The vessels will be renamed Pacific Adventure and Pacific Encounter, respectively.

Earlier this month, Princess accepted delivery of its newly completed, 3,660-passenger Enchanted Princess in a hand-over ceremony presented via live streaming video from the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

For more information on Princess Cruises, Australia, New Zealand

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Dream Cruises' World Dream arrives in Singapore.

Dream Cruises’ World Dream Arrives in Singapore

Costa’s Favolosa and New Toscana to Sail on South America Cruises in 2021, 2022

Virgin Voyages Cancels December Sailings

Carnival’s Adolfo Perez Launches New Webcast for Travel Advisors

Temptation Caribbean Cruise Returning in 2022

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS