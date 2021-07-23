Princess Cruises, Holland America Return To US Service From Port of Seattle
Two of Carnival Corporation & plc’s brands, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line, today celebrated their respective returns to service in the U.S. with a ceremony at the Port of Seattle.
In attendance were Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises, and Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line, who articulated what a profoundly positive impact the restart of cruising is sure to have on Seattle, Alaska and their local communities.
Holland America Line will kick off its Alaska season as the Nieuw Amsterdam sets sail from Seattle tomorrow, July 24. Princess Cruises’ Majestic Princess will also embark on her first Alaska voyage of the season on the following day, July 25.
Each of these respective restarts marks the carrier’s return to cruising after the March 2020 global shutdown triggered by COVID-19, as well as its return to Alaska. Each line will now operate ten northbound sailings out of Seattle through September.
Princess Cruises and Holland America Line have both been homeporting out of the Port of Seattle for over two decades, and collectively the two carriers boast over 125 years’ experience sailing cruisegoers to The Great Land. In fact, historically, one in two guests taking an Alaska cruise sail with Princess or Holland America.
Princess has carried more guests to The Great Land than any other cruise line in over 50 years of sailing to Alaska, while Holland America was actually the first cruise line to offer passenger voyages to the Yukon and Alaska nearly 75 years ago.
Typically, during a full season, each ship visit directly contributes over $364,000 to the local economy through provisioning (e.g., fuel, food, flowers, supplies and maintenance), port taxes and visitor spending.
