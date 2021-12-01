Princess Cruises Honors Women of The Explorers Club as Godmothers of New Ship
December 01, 2021
Princess Cruises' latest ship, the Enchanted Princess, will receive three godmothers from The Explorers Club to participate in its broadcasted naming ceremony on December 13, 2021.
The Explorers Club was created in 1904 as a club for scientists and explorers to come together, share their work and encourage one another’s research and expeditions. The Explorers Club members named as the Enchanted Princess’ godmothers are Captain Lynn Danaher, Dr. Vicki Ferrini and Jenifer Austin.
Captain Lynn Danaher is a United States Coast Guard Licensed Master and Dive Master, the founding member and president of the Pacific Islands Research Institute and co-founder of the Friday Harbor Film Festival. She also serves on the board of The Explorers Club.
Dr. Vicki Ferrini has her PhD in Coastal Oceanography and works as a Senior Research Scientist at Columbia’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory. She advocates for equal access to scientific data and international collaboration.
Jenifer Austin co-led the creation of Google’s first virtual map of the ocean and Underwater Streetview during her 14 years at Google. She later founded Oceanagenda.com, which advocates for holistic ocean conservation and stewardship.
The naming ceremony, “Our World, Enchanted,” will be broadcast live through Princess Cruises’ Facebook page and YouTube channel at 4:00 p.m. ET on December 13, 2021. Hosting the celebration is Princess Cruises Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan and Enchanted Princess Cruise Director Dan Falconer.
"This unique approach to the naming of Enchanted Princess honors our legacy of bringing people together and creating lasting memories on board our cruises by letting us share the excitement of the ceremony with more people than ever and giving Princess fans a more intimate look at our newest MedallionClass ship," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.
"It also allows us to recognize the contributions our godmothers – Captain Lynn Danaher, Dr. Vicki Ferrini and Jenifer Austin – have made to ocean conservation and stewardship, as the ocean provides our livelihood and serves as the home for our more than 25,000 employees who serve millions of guests while they explore the world on a cruise vacation with us each year,” continued Padgett.
