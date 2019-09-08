Princess Cruises' 'Three for Free' Promotion Provides Perks for Every Passenger
Princess Cruises September 08, 2019
Princess Cruises has launched a limited-time “Three for Free” offer on select cruises and cruise-tours for travel from Summer 2020 through the Spring of 2021.
Guests will receive three free perks during their voyage:
— Free Gratuities – Gratuities will be covered on the behalf of all guests (up to four) in a stateroom only. Free gratuities do not include tips added to bar charges, dining room wine accounts or Lotus Spa services
— Free Stateroom Location Upgrades – Applies when booking the stateroom location in which you wish to sail for the price of the lowest category within that stateroom type. The offer excludes premium categories and suites and doesn’t apply to the land portion of a cruise-tour
— Free Onboard Spending Money – An onboard spending amount of up to $800 will be granted to all guests (up to four) staying in a stateroom. Single-occupancy passengers will receive double the per guest credit amount. This credit may only be used on a single voyage, isn’t redeemable for cash, cannot be used in the casino and expires at the culmination of the cruise
Cruise itineraries eligible for this promotion range from Transatlantic, Alaskan and Arctic voyages to Hawaiian, Caribbean, Mexican and North American cruises, and extend as far as Russia, Asia and the South Pacific, Australasia and Antarctica. With so many global destinations and a fleet of seventeen ships that ranks among the world’s most prominent, there’s no reason for prospective passengers not to take advantage of this great offer!
For more information, visit Princess.com.
