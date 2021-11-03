Last updated: 01:30 PM ET, Wed November 03 2021

Princess Cruises Unveils ‘The Love Boat’ Cruise

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Claudette Covey November 03, 2021

Majestic Princess
Princess Cruises' Royal-class cruise ship Majestic Princess. (photo courtesy of Princess Cruises)

Princess Cruises is debuting a themed “Love Boat” cruise hosted by the line’s brand ambassador Jill Whalen on a seven-day Mexican Riviera itinerary aboard Majestic Princess from Los Angeles on Feb. 26, 2022.

The cruise will pay tribute to the late Gavin MacLeod, who starred as Captain Merrill Stubing on “The Love Boat” television show.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Celebrity Apex

Celebrity Cruises’ New Ship Sets Sail From US Port,...

National Geographic Resolution sea trials in Norway

Lindblad To Continue Fleet Expansion

Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean Set To Expand Perfect Day at CocoCay

Emerald Cruises, Emerald Sakara, ship building, ship construction, new ships

Emerald Cruises' Latest Ship Begins Construction

Harvest Caye, private island, Caribbean cruise, Norwegian Cruise Line

gallery icon 12 Exciting 2022 Caribbean Cruise Itineraries

Scheduled to join Whalen, who played Vicki Stubing, are Cynthia Lauren Tewes (Julie McCoy), Bernie Kopell (Doc), Fred Grandy (Gopher) and Ted Lange (Isaac).

Cast members will share their memories of the show and MacLeod, who served as the line’s brand ambassador for upward of 35 years and died at 90 in May 2021; the cruise will be underway on his birthday, Feb. 28.

“Reuniting with the cast for this very special themed ‘Love Boat’ cruise and celebrating the show’s lasting impact with guests is sure to be nostalgic, fun and incredibly memorable,” said Jill Whelan, Celebrations Ambassador for Princess Cruises.

“While we always love to connect with fans, this cruise will be extra special because we will also celebrate the life and career of Gavin, our fearless leader, who not only played my dad on TV but was also a true father figure to me beyond the show.”

Just some of the activities will include a sailaway party, a renewal of vows ceremony hosted by Whelan, a cast Q&A, a birthday celebration commemorating MacLeod, “Love Boat” episodes airing on Movies Under the Stars and in staterooms, “Love Boat” trivia session with the cruise director and cast photo opportunities.

The itinerary, sailing roundtrip from Los Angeles, is scheduled to call at Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas.

“The Love Boat” television series ran from 1977 to 1986.

For more information on Princess Cruises

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Celebrity Apex

Celebrity Cruises’ New Ship Sets Sail From US Port,...

Celebrity Cruises

Lindblad To Continue Fleet Expansion

Royal Caribbean Set To Expand Perfect Day at CocoCay

Emerald Cruises' Latest Ship Begins Construction

gallery icon 12 Exciting 2022 Caribbean Cruise Itineraries

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS