Princess Cruises Unveils ‘The Love Boat’ Cruise
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Claudette Covey November 03, 2021
Princess Cruises is debuting a themed “Love Boat” cruise hosted by the line’s brand ambassador Jill Whalen on a seven-day Mexican Riviera itinerary aboard Majestic Princess from Los Angeles on Feb. 26, 2022.
The cruise will pay tribute to the late Gavin MacLeod, who starred as Captain Merrill Stubing on “The Love Boat” television show.
Scheduled to join Whalen, who played Vicki Stubing, are Cynthia Lauren Tewes (Julie McCoy), Bernie Kopell (Doc), Fred Grandy (Gopher) and Ted Lange (Isaac).
Cast members will share their memories of the show and MacLeod, who served as the line’s brand ambassador for upward of 35 years and died at 90 in May 2021; the cruise will be underway on his birthday, Feb. 28.
“Reuniting with the cast for this very special themed ‘Love Boat’ cruise and celebrating the show’s lasting impact with guests is sure to be nostalgic, fun and incredibly memorable,” said Jill Whelan, Celebrations Ambassador for Princess Cruises.
“While we always love to connect with fans, this cruise will be extra special because we will also celebrate the life and career of Gavin, our fearless leader, who not only played my dad on TV but was also a true father figure to me beyond the show.”
Just some of the activities will include a sailaway party, a renewal of vows ceremony hosted by Whelan, a cast Q&A, a birthday celebration commemorating MacLeod, “Love Boat” episodes airing on Movies Under the Stars and in staterooms, “Love Boat” trivia session with the cruise director and cast photo opportunities.
The itinerary, sailing roundtrip from Los Angeles, is scheduled to call at Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas.
“The Love Boat” television series ran from 1977 to 1986.
