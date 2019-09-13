Regent Seven Seas Cruises Releases Eight New 2020 Spotlight Cruises
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Regent Seven Seas Cruises Laurie Baratti September 13, 2019
As initially uncovered by Insider Travel Report, Regent Seven Sea Cruises has curated a collection of special Spotlight Cruises for 2020 that is sure to delight oenophiles, gardening geeks, genealogy investigators, film buffs, theatre fans and proponents of public broadcasting.
Spotlight on Public Broadcasting Series:
Supporters of public broadcasting can choose from five departure dates in 2020 that are dedicated to a celebration of the best in PBS programming. Guests will benefit from lectures and presentations made by leading newsmakers and TV personalities, exciting theatre shows, focused discussions, private receptions, dining events and more.
Virgin Voyages Unveils New Crew Uniform CollectionCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Variety Cruises Unveils New Thailand Itinerary for 2020, 2021Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
MSC Cruises Adds Tampa as Homeport Starting in 2020Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Cancels September Sailings Ahead...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
— May 4, 2020 – During this fourteen-night sailing from Lisbon to London on the Seven Seas Explorer, Regent welcomes aboard the producers of four major PBS series about the histories of significant 20th century conflicts: The Great War, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
— August 4, 2020 – A ten-night cruise from Rome to Monte Carlo on the Seven Seas Voyager, which will bring aboard some top U.S. reporters and political analysts to discuss the state of journalism and evolving role of media coverage in America.
— Oct. 12, 2020 – This ten-night, round-trip cruise from Los Angeles aboard the Seven Seas Mariner, celebrates some of the greatest film and TV productions in entertainment history with award-winning film and television writers, producers and performers.
Spotlight on Wine Series:
— June 4, 2020 – A thirteen-night itinerary aboard the luxurious Regent Seven Seas Mariner from San Francisco to Vancouver, where guests can meet with famous wine-makers from Northern California’s renowned Napa Valley region
— August 14, 2020 – A seven-night cruise on Seven Seas Voyager from Monte Carlo to Barcelona, hosted by Barry Wiss, a Certified Sommelier, Wine Educator, and Specialist of Spirits who currently serves as Vice President of Trade Relations for the Trinchero Family Estates.
Spotlight On Broadway:
— June 14, 2020 – Ten-night cruise from Venice to Monte Carlo aboard Seven Seas Voyager alongside acclaimed Broadway Producer and Musical Director, Seth Rudetsky, which will enable guest to experience amazing shows with Rudetsky and his friends, as they perform some of their favorite songs from the Great White Way and share some industry-insider stories.
Spotlight on Floristry and Gardens:
— July 6, 2020 – A ten-night cruise on Seven Seas Voyager from Monte Carlo to Barcelona with special guest Joseph Massie, floral expert and artist, who will teach a series of onboard master classes in floral artistry techniques. Guests will also get to explore centuries-old European botanical gardens during exclusive-themed shore excursions.
Spotlight on Heritage:
— June 24, 2020 - A twelve-night cruise take passengers from Venice to Monte Carlo aboard Seven Seas Voyager in the company of AncestryPro Genealogists, who offer guests the opportunity to explore their own roots on an exploration of Southern Italy, including stops in Corato, Lecce and Crotone.
For more information, visit RSSC.com.
For more information on Regent Seven Seas Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS