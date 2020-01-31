Regent Seven Seas Cruises Takes Delivery of Seven Seas Splendor
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Regent Seven Seas Cruises Theresa Norton January 31, 2020
Regent Seven Seas Cruises has taken delivery of the 55,254-gross-ton, 750-guest Seven Seas Splendor. The company describes its fifth vessel as the ship “that defines luxury perfected.”
The Seven Seas Splendor was delivered at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Ancona, Italy. The ship has 375 staterooms, ranging from 307 to 4,443 square feet in size. Public spaces include five unique restaurants and three bars and lounges, while a $5 million curated art collection, more than 500 crystal chandeliers, and over an acre of Italian marble complement the ship.
“Wherever you turn on Seven Seas Splendor, you will be surrounded by elegance, comfort and hospitality,” said Jason Montague, president and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Luxury travelers have anticipated this stunning new ship for more than two years. The day she opened for reservations was the busiest booking day in our company’s history.”
Helmed by Captain Serena Melani—who Regent said is the first female captain to take charge of a brand-new ocean cruise ship—Seven Seas Splendor will sail her first official voyage on Feb. 6 from Barcelona, Spain to Miami, Florida.
The ship will be christened on Feb. 21 at PortMiami by supermodel and actress Christie Brinkley. Seven Seas Splendor will also be showcased to global media and travel partners on preview sailings throughout February and March.
After the christening, Seven Seas Splendor will cruise the Caribbean and Mexican Riviera, including two crossings of the Panama Canal and a Southern Caribbean cruise from Miami to New York City. In spring, Seven Seas Splendor will traverse the Atlantic Ocean once more for its inaugural European season in the Mediterranean.
Seven Seas Splendor features a Culinary Arts Kitchen with 18 stations for cooking demonstrations, and Serene Spa & Wellness, a new globally inspired spa brand.
The ship’s restaurants include Compass Rose, the largest specialty restaurant at sea; Pacific Rim, a Pan-Asian restaurant with a mythical dragon greeting guests; Prime 7, a steakhouse; Chartreuse, featuring classic French fare with a modern twist; and Sette Mari at La Veranda, serving guests authentic Italian specialties and featuring an overwater alcove seating that juts out over the ocean.
For more information on Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mediterranean
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS