Reservations for Royal Caribbean Icon of the Seas Now Open
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Rich Thomaselli October 26, 2022
Reservations for Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean Cruise Line’s highly anticipated new ship debuting in 2024, are now open.
The Miami-based company made the announcement on Tuesday for the ship, which is being billed as a family-friendly vacation with a range of booking options that include 28 types of accommodations. That includes standard rooms to suites, including more options for families – like Family Infinite Oceanview Balconies and Surfside Family Suites – awe-inspiring views in Panoramic Oceanviews, Sunset Suites and more, and spacious layouts across the board.
BUT, here's a friendly piece of advice.
Book. Now.
According to the travel site The Points Guy, as of Tuesday night only 26 of the 2,805 cabins on the ship remained for the very first sailing in January of 20214 and none of the 179 suites were available.
Reservations can be made at Royal Caribbean’s website.
Icon will sail year-round, 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations from Miami. Every cruise will visit Royal Caribbean’s top-rated private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas, and a mix of destinations like Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Roatan, Honduras.
RCCL says ‘the wide variety of rooms on Icon offer a range of intuitive layouts, which feature more space and accessible options in every category, locations, and amenities. Among Icon’s new categories are more choices specially designed for families and groups of friends and other loved ones, which make for more standard rooms and suites for three, four, five and six guests.’
That includes:
-Family Infinite Oceanview Balconies, where a family of six can make memories together and find “me time” all the same with the addition of a bunk alcove for kids tucked away at the other end of the room and decked out with TVs, beds, and space to kick back. Also, the bathroom features a split design – with a shower and a sink on one side and a sink and toilet on the other – to make getting ready for the day or bed easier for every family member.
-Surfside Family View Interiors, Balconies and Suites – Nestled in Surfside, the new neighborhood made for families from end to end, these new rooms for up to four guests are the ideal combination of convenience and views of the action in Surfside. The Surfside Family Suites offer vacationers the elevated suite experience along with a cozy kids room that can serve as a living space by day, as well as a private balcony.
-Ultimate Family Townhouse – Debuting on Icon, the three-story suite for families features ways to kick back and play for every member of the family. The townhouse of townhouses rolls out the red carpet with a multilevel, in-suite slide, areas for karaoke and watching movies, two private balconies and even a private entrance to Surfside – complete with a white picket fence and mailbox.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Royal Caribbean International
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS