Ritz-Carlton Yacht to Be Renamed
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Mia Taylor October 16, 2019
The Ritz-Carlton’s first yacht, Azora, is getting a name change.
Slated to begin sailing next year, the ship will instead be named Evrima, according to CruiseCritic.
WATCH: Carnival Cruise Line Launches Safety Video Featuring...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Report Shows Cruising’s Growing AppealCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Seabourn Releases Luxury, Expedition Cruise Collections for...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Carnival Cruise Line to Add Fourth Ship in Galveston, Texas by...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
A Greek name that means discovery, the new moniker was selected to highlight the ship’s goal of immersing its travelers in exceptional experiences, CruiseCritic reported.
The company also recently announced that the ship’s first voyage, from Ft. Lauderdale to Bridgetown, Barbados, will take place later than expected, departing in June 2020 instead of the originally planned February 5 departure date.
Ritz-Carlton’s yacht collection will offer bespoke voyages on custom-built yachts. Most of the itineraries are to range from seven to 10 nights and will feature uniquely curated shore experiences in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, and northern Europe.
The three yachts in its collection, which are set to launch in 2020, will include 149 luxe suites and will be able to accommodate as many as 298 passengers.
Accommodations will range from 312-square-foot Terrace Suites to 1,098-square-foot Owner’s Suites. A Loft Suite category will feature a two-story design.
All suites feature a private terrace, floor-to-ceiling windows, and signature Ritz-Carlton bed and bath amenities.
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Mia Taylor
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS